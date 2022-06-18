Can I marry a hiv positive man?

By Dr. Wale Okediran
I am a HIV negative woman in love with a very nice and hardworking young man who revealed to me that he is HIV Positive but on medication. He wants to marry me. Kindly know if I can marry him despite his HIV status. I am also worried if we can have HIV negative children.

Glory (by SMS)

 

Yes, you can safely marry him. The modern medications for HIV are now very effective that they also protect the partner, that is, you. Also, if your partner has an undetectable viral load on treatment (ideally for a few months), then the risk of getting the infection from him becomes zero. In addition, an HIV negative woman and an HIV positive man can conceive naturally. This can be done through limited conception attempts during the most fertile days of your cycle. i.e when you are as ovulating. As you are HIV negative, the baby will be HIV negative.

