Covid vaccine for children

Although I am fully vaccinated for Covid, I also want to vaccinate my children who are aged 2 and 4 years. Kindly let me know if Covid vaccines are available for children in Nigeria.

Fatima (by SMS)

While it is true that the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been authorized in the US as safe and effective for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, vaccination for children has not yet been approved in Nigeria. It is either you wait for this to happen or if you can afford it, travel to the US for the shots.