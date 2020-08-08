Is my forgetfulness normal?

I am a 70- year old retired Civil Servant. I started forgetting minor things such as my car keys, wallet and other daily routine matters about a few months ago. When I complained to a friend of mine, he said it was normal for me to forget things at my age. Kindly let me know if this is true or not.

Ajibola (by SMS)

Forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging. As people get older, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. As a result, some people may notice that it takes longer to learn new things, they don’t remember information as well as they did, or they lose things like their glasses and car keys. There’s a difference, however, between normal changes in memory and memory loss associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. And some memory problems are the result of treatable conditions. Normal age-related memory loss doesn’t prevent you from living a full, productive life. For example, you might occasionally forget a person’s name, but recall it later in the day. You might misplace your glasses sometimes. These changes in memory are generally manageable and don’t disrupt your ability to work, live independently or maintain a social life.

