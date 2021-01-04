Iran ready to help Nigeria end terrorism ― Ambassador

The Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mohammad Alibak has said Iran is ready to help Nigeria end terrorism.

Speaking in an interview with Nigeria Tribune, on Monday, the diplomat noted that his country is disturbed with the insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.

To this end, he posited that “if Nigeria is willing to cooperate, we can help to end terrorism in the country.”

He said, “the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained valuable experience in this field due to its long-term fight, against terrorism.

“From the beginning of the formation of ISIS in the region by the US terrorist government, Late General Qassem Soleimani has been at the forefront of the fight against this group, and without any expectations, he shared his experiences in the fight against insecurity with the countries of the region.

“The principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always to share such experiences with countries involved in insecurity.

“For this reason, we have had various meetings with Nigerian officials and have always expressed our readiness to cooperate on security issues.”

Speaking on the one year anniversary of the murder of late General Soleimani who was killed by the Americans during an official visit to Iraq, Ambassador Alibak he said the late General Soleimani travelled to Baghdad for an official engagement.

“He was carrying a political message to bring peace to the region. The message was supposed to be delivered to Saudi officials through Iraq.

“In fact, in addition to mastering military affairs, Soleimani was diligent in the field of diplomacy and peacekeeping, and in reducing tensions and expanding friendships in the region.

“Unfortunately, the US government violated the national sovereignty of Iraq by assassinating a foreign official, within the sovereignty of Iraq, which is completely, an illegal act and in violation of international law and regulations.

“The assassination of the counter-terrorism expert, General Soleimani, was no doubt meant to weaken Iran’s determination to rid the region of the artificial crises imposed on it by the United States and its allies.

“But, instead of this dastardly act to weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran, it strengthened its resolve in the fight against this proxy army.”

