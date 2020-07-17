Investigate Ize-Iyamu over plagiarism of ‘SIMPLE” agenda, PDP urges IGP

Inspector General of Police has been urged to investigate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu over weighty allegation of plagiarism against him by Don Pedro Obaseki who ran for the Edo Governorship in 2015

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council (ESPDPCC) made the call on the inspector general as it lampooned Ize-Iyamu over embarrassing allegations that his much-hyped “SIMPLE” agenda was copied from another Edo state governorship aspirant in 2015.

Chris Nehikhare, spokesman for the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in a signed statement said the allegation was embarrassing for a man who aspires to lead a people to be enmeshed in plagiarism.

The PDP Campaign Council said It is unfortunate that the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu who has become a butt of public ridicule following the emergence of video interview wherein another Edo state governorship aspirant in 2015, Don Pedro Obaseki, unveiled the same SIMPLE agenda document as his campaign manifesto in that election.

ALSO READ: Tambuwal calls for more recognition of legislative arm of govt

According to PDP, this development is instructive especially when placed side by side the description of the APC candidate by no less a person as the immediate past chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, the APC candidate is a man of questionable character who cannot be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.

The PDP charged Ize-Iyamu to immediately speak out on the allegation as plagiarism is a serious criminal offence for which culprits must be prosecuted according to the law.

This is because any individual aspiring for the position of a state governor must live above board and be seen as so in the eyes of the voting population, the campaign council stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story