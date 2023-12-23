Governor of Oyo State, Mr Oluwaseyi Makinde, has been urged to see to the formalisation of promotion of some academic and non-academic staff of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, some of whom have not gotten letter since the year 2021.

The plea was made a former academic staff of the institution while speaking with Tribune Online during the joint convocation ceremony of the school which held recently.

The former staff, who craved anonymity said the Appointment and Promotion committee of the institution had approved the promotion of the affected staff but it was said that because the governing council of the school is not in place, the promotion could not be formalised.

He stated that: “In order not to let the school lose its place as one the best in Nigeria, I am calling on the governor to intervene in this matter because the fact that the governing council is not in place at the moment is not an excuse not to formalise the promotion of these staff members.

“If care is not taken, the academic staff invloved might consider leaving the services of the school and if this happen, it will surely have negative impact on the institution.

“To the best of my knowledge, the representative of the Commissioner of Education is on the committee on Appointment and Promotion, so in the absence of the governing council, the education commissioner holds the brief, so I do not understand why the commissioner is yet to give approval for the issuance of promotion letters to the affected staff.”

Speaking on the new Deputy Rector of the institution, the former employee of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, noted that an has been held and another Deputy Rector has emerged in the person of Mrs Olaide Salawu, who is a former Dean of Faculty of Science in the institution.

He said: “I do not know what is delaying the issuance of letter to the newly elected Deputy Rector. This was what was experienced when the immediate past Deputy Rector, Mrs Abiodun Olubamiwa, was elected, the school had no governing council in place. It was the then commissioner for Education now commissioner for Works, Professor Dahud Sangodoyin, was the who approved the appointment of Olubamiwa and she assumed duty.

“So, I do not understand what is happening. I am using this great opportunity to seek the intervention of the governor of Oyo State, urging him to give directive to the authorities concerned to the needful and on time.”

