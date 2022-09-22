International Peace Day: NSCDC boss urges Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has called on Nigerians in all spheres to embrace, uphold and promote peace to enhance the growth and development of the Nation.

He gave this charge in his commemorative message for this year’s international day of peace with the theme: “End racism, Build peace,” by the United Nations, where member states were enjoined to mark the day with the aim of strengthening the ideals of peace globally.

Audi emphasised that the Nation can only progress politically, socially and economically when all citizens and leaders in various capacities exhibit tendencies that will promote peace, unity, equity and justice in all facets of human endeavour.

He warned that Nigeria is heterogeneous and the most populated country in Africa, therefore, citizens must endeavour to live in peace and avoid acts capable of dividing the country or causing disaffection among various ethnic, religious or political groups.

NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said, the CG stressed that embracing negative vices like tribal or ethnic discrimination, religious and political intolerance was inimical and detrimental to the stability and growth of the nation.

He also warned against indulgence in criminal acts such as willful destruction of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, ethnic agitations, religious bigotry, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorism that promotes insecurity in the country.

The NSCDC helmsman stated that the Corps is determined and committed to peace and security of the country through the implementation of its statutory mandate.

He reiterated that conflicts should be avoided as much as possible because of its effects which include deaths, injuries, population displacement, destruction of assets and disruption of social and economic systems.

He advised on the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve various disputes emanating from our day-to-day activities and interactions.





He noted that all efforts of the Corps and other security agencies to enforce law and order will amount to nothing if the public whom the agencies were established to serve fails to imbibe peaceful conduct in their daily life.

He advised citizens to approach the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the Corps in all its formations nationwide to help resolve crises and conflicts through the ADR.

He called on parents, guardians, traditional, religious and political leaders, educational institutions, leaders of associations, Civil Society Organisations, pressure groups and trade unions to consider engagements in peace advocacies to entrench stability for development to thrive.

Consequent to the United Nation’s declaration of September 21 of every year as International Day of Peace also known as World Peace Day, the CG directed all state commands through the Peace and Conflicts Resolution Unit, to mark the global event significantly by organising programmes to sensitise members of the public on the importance of peace as a panacea for development.