General Secretary for Peace Studies and Practice in Ogun, Fayokemi Otunlana, has harped on the need for Nigerians to properly train their children and wards.

She emphasised that building and maintaining peace in the society starts from how parents train their children.

Speaking on “Action for Peace” during the celebration of the International Peace Day in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Otunlana stressed the importance of training children in a manner that promotes happiness and righteousness for a harmonious home.

According to her, children are the future of tomorrow and they are the only ones that can bring peace to the society, adding that it all starts from home training.

“We gathered here today to encourage everyone to assess their actions beforehand and to ensure that we only choose actions that foster peace wherever we are.

“In our families, let’s champion actions that promote gender equality, eliminate poverty, and maintain a peaceful environment at all times.

“Accept the fact that you’re a Nigerian. You’re not here by mistake. Once you’re at peace with yourself, you won’t find it difficult to be at peace with other people because you won’t give what you don’t have,” she said.

She further called on Nigerians to embrace and advocate for peace in the society, particularly in the business sector, highlighting that peace is an indispensable prerequisite for achieving any goals.

Also speaking at the event, the head of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusanya Olawale also called on Nigerians to abandon conflicts and embrace peace.

He stated, “Peace begins with you, and everyone should be involved in celebrating others. If someone is hungry, feed them, and if disputes arise, resolve them from within your homes.”

Olawale therefore urged the masses to peacefully co-exist with each other in all circumstances, emphasising that peace is a collective effort for the improvement of society.





