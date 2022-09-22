Zamfara State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on people in the state to embrace peace and appealed to bandits to also lay down their arms and embrace peace.

The chairman of Zamfara NUJ, Mr. Ibrahim Musa Maizare made the call to commemorate this year’s International Day of Peace in the state.

In a statement signed by the council secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Ahmad Gada, he said the chairman urged working journalists in the state to remain committed to raising public awareness of the importance of peaceful co-existence.

Maizare noted that the theme for this year’s celebration: “End Racism. Build Peace” suggests the need to end all forms of discrimination among the human race adding that every individual should strive toward achieving a world where harmony wins over hostility.

“The year’s celebration is yet another opportunity to intensify the call on bandits and other criminal elements to lay down their arms and embrace peace.”

“I passionately appeal and beg armed bandits and other criminals to please embrace peace for more unity.”

He further appealed to the general public to always promote peaceful coexistence and shun any act capable of creating violence and disharmony in the state.

He assured that NUJ will continue to preach true peace through inclusiveness and cooperation among members, stressed the need for justice and unity among the society to achieve prosperity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In Last Outing, Buhari Bids Farewell To United Nations

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York for the last time, telling the world body that by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing itt….

International Peace Day: Zamfara NUJ appeals to bandits to embrace peace

Ogun Faults Installation Of Traditional Rulers In Four Waterside Communities By Ondo Govt

THE Ogun State government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State governmentt…





International Peace Day: Zamfara NUJ appeals to bandits to embrace peace

Two Bandits’ Camps In Fierce Battle In Zamfara Forest

THE camps of notorious bandit leaders, Bello Turji and Dan Bokolo in Zamfara State, are said to be engaged in a fierce battle following the attacks in some Zamfara communities which resulted in the deaths of many residentss…

International Peace Day: Zamfara NUJ appeals to bandits to embrace peace

Atiku To Wike, Makinde, Others: Rethink Your Decision To Quit PDP Campaign Council

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged the group of party leaders loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to reconsider their decision to quit party’s presidential campaign council due to the continued stay in office of the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.…