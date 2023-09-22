Officers and Men of the Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been charged to strategically position themselves to support the promotion of peace in Nigeria.

The charge was made by the Commandant, Ilelaboye W. Oyejide on the celebration of the 2023 International Day of Peace (IDP).

Speaking during a press briefing in the Command Headquarters in Bauchi on Thursday, the State Commandant said that, NSCDC being a grassroots paramilitary Agency that can operate in both peacetime and wartime and with a mandate to protect lives and property in Nigeria is strategically positioned as a change agent to assist Nigeria.

Which he said is a member nation of the United Nations and the International Civil Defence Organization to aggressively pursue the realization of a more peaceful World.

He said this while briefing Officers and Men in the Command Headquarters Bauchi to commemorate the International Day of Peace, observed around the world on 21st September.

The United Nations General Assembly declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

Commandant Ilelaboye W Oyejide further revealed that the Corps departments of Crisis Management under which resides the Peace and Conflict Resolution Units, enables peaceful resolution of problems and provides a viable option to unnecessary litigation.

He also posited that the Corps has Gender and Agro Rangers Units; functioning to help mediate between Child abuses, farmers and herders conflicts in the country.

Throwing more light on the celebration, he said NSCDC, Bauchi State Command, has aligned itself fully under the chairmanship of its Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who has demonstrated total commitment and dynamism in fostering a safer security environment in Nigeria and the West African sub-region in full collaboration with the military and sister agencies.

This collaboration according to him, has resulted in intelligence sharing and manpower support which has continued to yield dividends in the fight against criminality, banditry and insurgency both within and outside the country.

In his words, “It is very clear that the fight against insurgency, extremism and terrorism is a fight against poverty and social vices in all areas.”





In conclusion, he lauded the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for the vibrant pursuit of the Safe School Initiative having inaugurated the Technical Advisory Committee to provide expert support at the National Safe School Response Centre (NSSRC).

This initiative he said, would ensure safer schools protected from hoodlums, terrorists and armed bandits and assured the general public that the initiative is in full swing under the leadership of the NSCDC Corps.

He stressed that with support from sister agencies resulted in proactive and interventionist support to schools in areas prone to insurgency as contained in a statement by DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC Bauchi State Command.

