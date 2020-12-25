Insurgency: Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits in Katsina, Zamfara ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that the Troops of the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized scores of armed bandits in separate operations conducted in Katsina and Zamfara States.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche

Gen Eneche explained that the operations in Katsina State included an airstrike executed on Tuesday after intelligence reports indicated that a group of bandits, armed with high calibre weapons, had rustled some cattle and attacked commuters along the Batsari-Jibia Road.

He said that the bandits who were reportedly retreating with the stolen livestock towards Garin Labo, were tracked and located by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopter, as they were heading towards Runka Forest.

According to him, “the helicopter unleashed a heavy barrage of rocket fire on the bandits, killing no fewer than 21 of them, as later confirmed by Human Intelligence sources”.

He added that in a related development, on the same day, an attack helicopter on night armed reconnaissance mission over Tsambre Hill and Dunya Forest in Katsina State spotted another group of armed bandits in the Forest.

He further explained that the bandits were engaged by the helicopter leading to the neutralization of 17 of them while some escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said that the operations in Zamfara State have conducted between Monday and Wednesday respectively sequel to credible human and intelligence reports that led to the identification of the hideouts of bandits terrorizing communities in Konama District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said that consequently, the Air Component dispatched its attack helicopters to engage the bandits’ hideouts at Yan Uku during which several of them were neutralized.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE