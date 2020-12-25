Muslims visit church to celebrate christmas with Christians in Nasarawa

As Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria known as Shia, Nasarawa State branch visited one of the largest denomination in Lafia the state capital to show their solidarity with its Christian population.

The prayer session was held at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Graceland Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Leader of the Islamic group, Mallam Muhammad Amin submitted that they were at the church to pray for the healing of the country and Nasarawa State in particular as well as rejoice with Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Mallam Amin noted that the birth of Jesus Christ was significant to mankind hence the need for them to rejoice together in love as enshrined in the Holy books adding that the two major religions believe that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah.

“We are today worshipping here with our Christians brothers and sister to Strengthens the bond of unity, oneness and to pray for the healing and forgiveness of our country and Nasarawa in particular.”

Also speaking, Mallama Zainab Mohammed said there is no discrimination in worshipping God hence the need for people to tolerate one another irrespective of their belief.

Senior Pastor in charge of the Church, Reverend Habila Anthony had earlier announced the presence of the Shia members maintaining that the visit of the Muslims was genuine and urged the members not to panic.

Rev. Habila Anthony described the visit by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to the church as a sign of unity and love that both religions preach.

