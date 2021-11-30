Insecurity: Yahaya Bello declares Kogi as most secure state in northern region

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has declared that the confluence state is the safest place to live and do business in northern region of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor in Abuja, Sen. Smart Adeyemi said “Kogi State is the safest of all the states in the northern region, and if you talk about the socio-economic development of any entity, you have to talk about how safe the environment is, and what the Governor has done is to make Kogi State a safe environment for foreign investment.

Adeyemi also unveiled the intention of the Governor to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The Governor wants to run for the office of the President, and we are delighted that he is running because the younger generation believes in him.

“We are here to know what is required so we can move from here to other parts of the country for campaign.”

He explained that “Governor Yahaya Bello is a visionary young man, he has the capacity for leadership, he has courage, he is intelligent and he has demonstrated that in Kogi State where he has been able to police the state effectively.

“I think Nigeria requires a leader who will police the nation well in order to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country” he stated.

The Senator called on the Youths in the country to support the candidature of Yahaya Bello come 2023.

Adeyemi also on behalf of the Governor launched the campaign group called the Global Alliance of Progressive Professional to effectively mobilize ahead of 2023.

The Coordinator of the group, Ahmed Chikaji, in his address said “we are here today firstly for the official launch of a national movement the Global Alliance Of Progressive Professionals-GAP3, a project of the Grassroots Aids Initiative (GAIN), a non-governmental organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“We are gathered here to make history in the nation’s political space to formally endorse a man who has distinguished himself in all spares of human endeavours with intimidating political credentials, His Excellency Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello the Executive Governor of Kogi State to accept the clarion calls by Nigerians to contest the 2023 Presidential Election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“As a group, our vision is to build an egalitarian society where opportunities are provided in the overall development of human society for growth and development.

“Our mission also is to contribute to the development of the global community through the building of a Nigerian society where citizens are provided with the enabling environment and opportunities to develop their potentials educationally, socially, economically, culturally and politically.

It is on the above premise that GAP3 project was conceived as a platform for mass mobilization, sensitization and reorientation.

“In achieving the above objective, GAP3 has commenced strategic and painstaking moves to mobilize over Ten Million Professionals home and abroad for this project.

“I want to say with all sense of sincerity and responsibility, that. GAP3 is a well-structured organization that permeate the length and breadth of the country. We have the Board Of Trustees, National Executive Council, State Coordinators and Officials in the thirty-six states of the federation including the FCT, Abuja and Local Government Officials in the Seven hundred and Seventy-Six area Councils across the country. As a matter of fact, the structures are real, strong and reliable” he stated.

