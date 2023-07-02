Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Sunday called on all stakeholders in Nigeria to redouble their support for the Nigeria Army towards a secured nation.

Kefas made the call at the Inter-Denominational Service as part of activities to mark the 2023 Army Day Celebration at Anglican Cathedral, Jalingo.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Chief Gebon Kataps, Governor Kefas noted that as an ex-army officer, his administration would support the army in the best ways possible to help secure Taraba which is a border state to the republic of Cameroon, and Nigeria at large.

In his homely title, “A Call to Service” Rt. Rev. Foreman Nedison, the Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Jalingo urged the army officers and soldiers to be selfless in service to humanity.

While commending the army for its role over the years in defending the country, Nedison condemned the behaviour of those extorting money from drivers on the road, urging them to turn a new leaf.

“The Nigerian army has been very strong in defending the country and even other countries that need help like Liberia, Sierra Leone among others over the years.

“I urge Nigerians to join hands in supporting the army with information and everything they need in carrying the work effectively for the peace of the nation,” he said.

Brig. General Frank Etim, the Commanding Officer, Army (6) Brigade Jalingo, said the church service was part of the activities lined up for the commemoration of the 2023 Army Day Celebration slated for Saturday.

Etim noted that army personnel were in the church to return all glory and honour to God for his mercies on them as they go about their duties and to ask the church to continue to pray for them.

