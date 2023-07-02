The immediate past deputy governor of Nasarawa State and Federal Commissioner in the Nigeria Population Commission (NPC), representing Nasarawa, Hon Silas Agara has said the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), by President Bola Tinubu will give the minority tribes in Nigeria a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

Hon. Agara in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune at the weekend in Lafia, said Senator Akume is a well-grounded politician and administrator, whose extensive experience will benefit the nation and its citizens, noting that Senator George Akume, is a respected figure in Nigerian politics and has an illustrious background that aligns perfectly with the responsibilities of the SGF office.

He said Akume’s Appointment is a clear indication that the minority tribes in Nigeria have a stake in President Tinubu’s government.

“Having served as a retired Permanent Secretary, two-team Governor of Benue State, a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Senate Minority Leader, Akume possesses the necessary qualifications and merit for this esteemed position.”

“Furthermore, the former governor said his previous role as the Minister of Special Duties in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has provided him with invaluable experience across various domains.

“With his understanding of the central region, Senator Akume’s knowledge of every part and local government in Central Nigeria is unparalleled. His extensive network of friends and supporters, which he has cultivated over the years, ensures that he can rally assistance when the need arises.” Agara said.

He added that the appointment is viewed as a blessing for the North Central region, as it promises to bring the area into the government’s mainstream.

“Senator Akume’s track record as a former governor of Benue State, where he championed development initiatives, instills confidence that he will replicate this success in the North Central states because the appointment is a blessing to central Nigeria”.

The former Nasarawa state Deputy Governor said President Tinubu’s recent approval and signing of the student loan bill into law has garnered praises from all quarters, adding that his administration’s efforts to address fuel subsidies and stabilize the exchange rate are also recognized as significant achievements within a short period.

“The impact of his appointments and policies is commendable, reinforcing the need for encouragement and support for all new appointees, including Senator Akume, to facilitate the realization of their plans.”

“It is essential to recognize that Senator Akume’s appointment transcends personal or religious affiliations. Instead, it symbolises an opportunity for the entire North Central region and minority communities across the nation to flourish,” he added.





He, therefore, called on the public to rally around Senator Akume, offering prayers, unwavering support, and constructive advice.

He, however, emphasised that any distractions or attempts to undermine his focus should be avoided, as his success or failure will reflect on the entire North Central region and minority groups at large.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE