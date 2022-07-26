Insecurity: Ortom queries FG, what did you do with $1 billion security funds states put together

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Ortom queries FG, Why I call for release, N41bn loan approved, Rise in self-defence, Ortom charges Benue indigenes, Buhari has failed over insecurity, It is no longer fashionable to cry over herders' killings, Ortom tells Benue people, Ortom swears in new commissioners, Benue govt to support families of over 120 fallen security personnel with N60m, Ortom charges Benue people, We were not served originating summons before freezing our accounts, Ortom presents N155.6bn draft , Ortom asks Bonta, Ukpute communities to sheathe swords, Buhari errs on reviving, Ortom urges Nigerians to pray , Apply same zeal , Prosecute female minister indicted , Murder of my SSA, Gov Ortom urges Nigerians to pray for peace,Ortom promises to sustain, Ortom suspends traditional chief, Gov Ortom, attack on Governor Ortom, ran 1.5kilometers to escape attack by bandits
Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on Federal Government to account for the one billion dollars in security funds jointly put together by the 36 states of the federation to fight insurgency in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday shortly before the commencement of the State Security Council meeting, Ortom wondered how Federal Government had expended the huge sum of money now that insecurity has continued unabated in the country.

The governor said that he had mandated his deputy, Benson Abounu who represented him at a virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF to seek clarifications on the matter.

“What have they done with the one billion dollars the Governors Forum gave on behalf of the local governments for security? That money is huge. What have they done with the money that terrorists will kidnap citizens without any rescue mission?

“It is even more worrisome and unthinkable that terrorists will threaten to kidnap our President. If that happens, that means we have no country again.

“It is the primary responsibility of any responsive government to ensure the safety of lives and property, but the situation whereby innocent Nigerians are left at the mercy of vicious terrorists is unacceptable.

“We must not allow this to continue, it is very painful to see the country where it is today,” Ortom fumed.

The governor admitted that security issues should be the concern of everybody and was against tailoring it along political lines, saying, ‘protection of lives and property of citizens ought to be prioritized.”

He however appreciated the sacrifices of security operatives in the state and acknowledged the challenges security officers in the State face in the discharge of their duties.

He called on people of the state and other Nigerians to rise and offer support and appreciation to the families of security personnel, especially, those who had paid the supreme prize.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


Insecurity: Ortom queries FG, what did you do with $1 billion security funds states put together

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More