Insecurity: Ortom queries FG, what did you do with $1 billion security funds states put together

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on Federal Government to account for the one billion dollars in security funds jointly put together by the 36 states of the federation to fight insurgency in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday shortly before the commencement of the State Security Council meeting, Ortom wondered how Federal Government had expended the huge sum of money now that insecurity has continued unabated in the country.

The governor said that he had mandated his deputy, Benson Abounu who represented him at a virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF to seek clarifications on the matter.

“What have they done with the one billion dollars the Governors Forum gave on behalf of the local governments for security? That money is huge. What have they done with the money that terrorists will kidnap citizens without any rescue mission?

“It is even more worrisome and unthinkable that terrorists will threaten to kidnap our President. If that happens, that means we have no country again.

“It is the primary responsibility of any responsive government to ensure the safety of lives and property, but the situation whereby innocent Nigerians are left at the mercy of vicious terrorists is unacceptable.

“We must not allow this to continue, it is very painful to see the country where it is today,” Ortom fumed.

The governor admitted that security issues should be the concern of everybody and was against tailoring it along political lines, saying, ‘protection of lives and property of citizens ought to be prioritized.”

He however appreciated the sacrifices of security operatives in the state and acknowledged the challenges security officers in the State face in the discharge of their duties.

He called on people of the state and other Nigerians to rise and offer support and appreciation to the families of security personnel, especially, those who had paid the supreme prize.

