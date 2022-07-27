Army denies capture of personnel, confirms death of eight during attack on Guards Brigade

THE Nigerian Army has denied the capture of some of its personnel during an attack on the Guards Brigade, just as it confirmed the death of eight during the attack by terrorists on Monday.

Already, there is a raging controversy over the actual number of casualties recorded during Monday’s ambush of the troops of the Guards Brigade on routine patrol along Kubwa-Bwari Road in Abuja by unknown terrorists.

Unconfirmed reports said that about five soldiers and two officers were still missing, while two officers from Kogi State were confirmed dead.

In fact, another source claimed that the bodies of another two officers were recovered on Tuesday evening.

However, when confronted with the speculations making the rounds about the missing officers and soldiers during the ambush of the troops, the Brigade refuted the claim, insisting that no soldier or officer of the elite troop was missing.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja on Tuesday on the update of the attack by unknown terrorists, the spokesperson of the Guards, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, said that no single member of the troop was missing in the attack.

The spokesperson explained that all the wounded members of the troops were immediately evacuated to the military hospital for intensive care and that the latest report at the disposal of the Brigade was that the wounded soldiers were responding to treatment.

However, the latest signal on the attack sighted by the Nigerian Tribune reads: “Ambush Attack Against Own Troops Of Gds Bde

“At about 241620A Jul 22, own tps of 7 Gds Bn on routine ptl along Rd Kubwa – Bwari were ambushed by suspected terr. 3 x sldrs were injured during the attk. The sldrs have been evacuated to 7 Gds Bn MRS for med attn. Details on the extent of their injuries still under cfm. The ambushed attk happening within the gen area of Bwari shows that the terrs are actually within the loc and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the law schl in Bwari as earlier reported.

“Ref attk on own tps. Those with critical condition have been referred to NAOWA hosp for med attn. Meanwhile, the OPs offr Capt Rabiu was also affected.





“2 (Capt Samuel and Lt Jauro ) x 6 KIA. The bodies were found this evening. “

When pressed further on the actual number of casualties during the attack, the spokesperson declined further comment.