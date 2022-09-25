Insecurity: OPC vows to intensify efforts at securing South-West

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has vowed to intensify efforts at securing the South-West region, recalling how members of the group intercepted two buses loaded with cache of live cartridges at Poromope Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Publicity Secretary of OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, gave this assurance on Sunday, stating that reports at his disposal indicated that it was members of the OPC in Ikorodu Central that intercepted the drivers of the buses and handed over the suspected criminals to the police at the state Command in Ikeja, Lagos.

“It was members of the OPC in Ikorodu Central under Comrade Ramon Adekanbi, that intercepted the suspected bus driver, Tukur Abdullah, 35; Muazu Telim, 50 and Dahiru Idris, 36, while they were heading to Katsina State.

“The two buses with registration numbers KMC 438YK and KMC 394XF were fully loaded with a large quantity of cache of live cartridges and they have been transferred to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigation,” he said.

The OPC chieftain, while warning criminals to stay away from the South-West, noted that the prolonged security challenges in the region had only justified the alarm raised recently by Iba Gani Adams that Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states had been the target of imminent terrorists’ attacks.

Oguntimehin urged residents of Ikorodu and its environs as well as other states in the region to be vigilant in their daily activities, even as he tasked the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the incident thoroughly in order to apprehend those behind the criminal act.

According to him, unravelling those behind the criminal act is the best way to strengthen the investigative mechanism of the police, saying doing this would serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the country.

“OPC had done their beat by apprehending and handing over the criminals to the police. However, it is the duty of the police to do the needful by unravelling those behind the crime no matter how highly placed they are in the country.

“The best way to strengthen the investigative mechanism of the police authorities is to expose those behind these unlawful acts so as to serve as a deterrent to other criminals,” Oguntimehin said.





