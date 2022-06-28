Insecurity: No need to arm citizens for now ― Uzodinma

Against the Zamfara State Government’s move to arm citizens due to unrelenting insecurity, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday affirmed that the security situation in his state has not degenerated to that level.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said the security agencies in Imo are on top of the situation.

He asserted that even though he was not in Zamfara and could not say why exactly the government was making the move, his own administration was in control of the security agencies in Imo State.

According to him, as a result of that, the situation in the state has greatly improved.

Uzondinma announced that President Buhari has approved the hosting of Army Day in Imo, saying that the measure would further improve the security in the state.

He thanked the President for his approval for the event which is expected to take place during Buhari’s visit to commission projects.

More details to come…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Insecurity: No need to arm citizens for now ― Uzodinma

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Insecurity: No need to arm citizens for now ― Uzodinma

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Insecurity: No need to arm citizens for now ― Uzodinma