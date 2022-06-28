Gunmen attack community, kill many in Ebonyi

The people of Ukwagba Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, were on Monday thrown into mourning as many were suspected killed in their communities by suspected gunmen numbering over 20.

Two villages in the community namely: Ojiugo and Okpochiri were affected by the attacks with at least one person confirmed dead by residents.

Residents said the casualty figures could be higher as many persons are still missing.

A member of the community who confirmed the attack to our correspondent said the community suspected that the attackers were from neighbouring Agila in Ado local government area of Benue state.

The source who chose to be anonymous recalled that the community had been enmeshed in a protracted boundary dispute with the Agila people.

“The gunmen were many, and they were shooting sporadically. People ran helter skelter. In the end, many persons are feared dead while some were declared missing. It was discovered that the attackers abducted some of the people.”

“I can’t confirm any figure now, but that will be settled before the end of today,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Gara Aliyu and the spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comments. However, the Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Omekannaya Odah, has confirmed the attack in a statement.

Odah in the statement Tuesday morning said “Ohaukwu Local Government Council has received with concern, report of the security breaches and attack against the innocent people of Ojiogu and Okpochiri Ukwagba Ngbo on Monday the 27th of June, 2022.





“The Council condemned the incident in the strongest terms and reassures all that no stones will be left unturned to unravel the true circumstances that led to such unwarranted attack and loss of lives and properties.

“Council has liaised with appropriate security agents to immediately move into the troubled area while working assiduously with the relevant stakeholders with a view to ensuring a quick return of peace and normalcy to Ukwagba,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Gunmen attack community, kill many in Ebonyi

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Gunmen attack community, kill many in Ebonyi

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Gunmen attack community, kill many in Ebonyi