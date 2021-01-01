Insecurity: Nigerians must not give up on Buhari administration — APC Governors

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have urged Nigerians not to lose confidence in the present administration over the unsavoury security situation in the country.

Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a new year message entitled, “A Call for National Unity to Overcome our Challenges,” admitted that insurgents, bandits and kidnappers were threats to peace in the North East, North West and South west respectively.

The APC Governors noted that security agencies were anxious to overcome the threats posed to security of lives and property and pleaded with Nigerians not to lose hope in the ability of the federal government.

“One issue that has dominated public attention, especially in the second half of 2020 was the new wave of insecurity in the country. Beyond Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, sadly we now have banditry in North West, which is as disruptive and threatening as the activities of insurgents.

In addition, kidnapping activities is rampant in North Central and South West and is spreading to every parts of the country. Every Nigerians is justifiably disturbed by this unfortunate development.

While acknowledging that our security agencies are doing their best to control the situation, a lot more need to be done. We are confident that our security agencies will effectively restore order and guarantee security of lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support our security forces in the effort to end insecurity in the country. Nigerians must resist all attempts to politicise insecurity. Ending insecurity will require strong national unity.

We therefore wish to acknowledge and commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the leadership at national level, as well as ensuring that all arms of our security services are discharging their responsibilities. As Progressive Governors, we will continue to support the Federal Government and the security services.”

The governors further gave commitment to their citizens that they would not shirk in their responsibility to deliver on their electoral promises in the new year.

“We hereby once more restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto. In 2021, we shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes that will consolidate development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration by all progressive states.

“The Progressive Governors Forum felicitates with all Nigerians on this festive season and reiterate our commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, development of our democratic institutions while putting in place genuine programmes to bring an end to Covid-19 pandemic, tackle insecurity, fight crime, destroy all vestiges of corruption and create jobs and opportunities for all Nigerians.

This would remain the basis of our programmes for massive infrastructural projects that would stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE