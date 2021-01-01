We’re under cult attacks, Sapele residents cry out as 2 die New Year eve

Miffed by unceasing cult killings in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State esiecially in December, residents of the town have cried out to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene.

This is coming after two persons were reportedly shot dead few hours to the New Year 2021 believed to be a revenge mission between members of rival cults in the town.

The December 31 killing came barely 48 hours after a barber, Adams Ejuvwese, alias “10 over 10” was shot dead in front of his salon along New Road by Otite Road junction in Sapele last Tuesday.

There had been rumours of retaliation from other cult groups after the gruesome murder of Ejuvwese, leading to the arrest of a suspected rival cultist by members of the vigilance group.

With details not yet in the public, it was gathered that first victim of last night’s killings was inside his Venza car while heading to the Total end of New road by Adeola.

The killing created tension in the area as worshippers in churches located in the area during the CrossOver service reportedly scampered for safety.

The second victim was reportedly hacked down in cold blood at Ofortokun Road, behind a public secondary school.

A third victim, who was also reportedly shot at Cemetery Road, survived by the whiskers and said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the town.

Invariably, no fewer than five persons were killed in cult-related cases across the Sapele metropolis in December, necessitating residents to call on Gov Ifeanyi and the local government chairman,

Hon Eugene Inoaghan to intervene urgently.

This is even as it was gathered that many youths, for fear of being cut short in their prime, have begun to flee the town since the gruesome killing of “10 Over 10” last Tuesday.

A concerned resident, Alao Kubehinje, while crying out, said “This town is under attack by these cultists and soon we will not be able to go out of our houses; we need government’s intervention without any further delay.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), when contacted, could not be reached to immediately confirm the Thursday killing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE