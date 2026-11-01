Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduces new wife to congregation

Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, Jimmy Odukoya, has introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to members of the congregation, days after sparking speculation about his remarriage on social media.

The introduction took place during the church’s Sunday service on November 1, 2026, where the cleric announced his decision to remarry after remaining single for years.

Odukoya’s announcement follows a social media post in which he shared a photograph of two hands wearing rings with the caption, “To New Beginnings.” The post had generated speculation among his followers about a possible remarriage.

Providing further details about the marriage, Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church, who conducted the marriage blessing in the United States, introduced the bride to the congregation.

Bakare revealed that Mo is the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel, adding that she would henceforth be addressed as Pastor Mo Odukoya.

Jimmy Odukoya, who is also a Nollywood actor, was previously married to Kemi Odukoya, and their marriage produced children.

He became the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church after the death of his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who passed away on August 7, 2023.