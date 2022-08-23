Imo govt up-to-date with salary payment —Finance Commissioner

Imo State Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has disclosed that the state government is up-to-date with the payment of salaries of workers in the state and not owing any emoluments.

The Commissioner’s statement is after a recent report by BudgIT alleging that Imo is one of the state governments owing salaries of between “six months and above.”

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, she described the recent report released by BudgIT, entitled, ‘2022 Nigerian Sub-National Salary Survey as of July 31st, 2022,’ which categorised Imo under the “red colour” of its mapping as untrue and grossly misleading.

According to the Commissioner, the survey which BudgIT claimed was the result of its field research was not only very misleading but also an embarrassment to the government.

The Commissioner however demanded for an immediate retraction of the publication and an unreserved apology from the organisation as the only way to correct the obvious error and put the records straight.

She said, “As a matter of fact, many issues had always surrounded the payment of salaries in Imo State until the arrival of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, under whose eagle eyes, a verification exercise was conducted and many ghost workers identified.”

Uzoka-Anite said that the civil service system in Imo State has been successfully rejigged with a backlog of owed emoluments cleared and multiple payments to fraudulent workers halted.

She said, “Imo workers get their salaries as and when due. Anyone who complains about unpaid salaries today must be investigated as the complainant is either a ghost worker or an unrepentant beneficiary of the rot in the system that saw many workers receive salaries from different offices at the same time, a situation which has been tackled assiduously.

“The government, therefore, wonders where BudgIT got its false facts from to the extent of publishing it and misleading the public.

“One wonders where such an unconfirmed report could spring from, considering the fact that Imo workers got a 13th-month salary bonus in December 2021, with other juicy gifts, as an expression of the state government’s commitment to the overall welfare of our workers.

“Government, therefore, enjoins Imo people to keep faith with the 3R government of Governor Hope Uzodimma, anchored on Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery, while assuring that the welfare of Imo workers will remain an issue of paramount importance and will always receive every needed attention. Better times still lie ahead.”

The Commissioner pointed out that the state had also in July 2022, finally achieved the milestone of instant retirement to pension payment with zero time lag.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo





NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…