Insecurity in Zamfara: Mattawale says enough is enough

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, in his bid to tackle insecurity in the state, has invited heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, Imams, religious leaders and media, saying enough is enough.

He said banditry must end through dialogue or other means and alleged that stakeholders were not playing their roles well in the ongoing fight against banditry by the security operatives in the state, but rather were found aiding the criminals in one way or the other.

The governor made the disclosure on Thursday evening in a meeting with stakeholders on security which comprised security chiefs, Islamic scholars, traditional rulers and journalists at Government House, Gusau.

He expressed displeasure with the recent statement by the chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed Anka, when he called for authorities to allow communities to carry weapons to defend themselves.

“I want to state clearly that it was discouraging to have a personality like the state chairman, Council of Chiefs, to grant an interview with journalists where he allegedly challenged the efforts of the governments and the security operatives.

“The issue of security challenges is everybody’s duty, therefore, if people of Zamfara State and their traditional leaders are not interested in my administration’s moves on peace talks with bandits, then, I will instantly declare my ‘Peace Reconciliation policy cancelled.”

Earlier on, the State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, explained at the meeting that all the recent attacks by the bandits on communities were clearly reprisal attacks especially at Janbako, Dutsin Gari and Rayau villages under Maradun and Maru Local Government Areas respectively.

Dauran further revealed that evidence has shown that the genesis of the recent fresh attacks was caused by the outlawed vigilante groups with the support of traditional rulers, adding that, “Our traditional rulers encourage the outlawed Yansakai to attack and killed Fulanis.”

