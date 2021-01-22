First Tech-U sets February 14 resumption date for new students

The Senate of the First Technical University has approved Sunday, February 14, as the resumption date for all new students of the institution for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Rising from its meeting held on Thursday, the Senate also approved Sunday, February 28 as the resumption date for all returning students.

While orientation programmes for freshmen will commence on Monday, February 15, online registration of courses will commence on Monday, February 22, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the institution Registrar and Secretary to Senate, Mrs Olayinka Balogun, Monday, March 1, 2021 was approved for the commencement of academic activities for the session.

The release added that academic activities will run on blended learning policy approved by the council in 2020.

It added that the second semester lectures will end on Friday, October 1, 2021 and the sessional vacation will commence on Monday, November 8, 2021

The Senate also mandated staff and students to strictly observe the approved prevention protocols in order to contain the transmission of COVID-19 on campus.

