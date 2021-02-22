Insecurity in Oyo not as being portrayed, but… ― DIG Folawiyo

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) supervising the South West, David Folawiyo, has said the issue of insecurity in Oyo State as being portrayed in some section of the media, especially online media, is not as terrible as it is being made to look.

DIG Folawiyo, however, said the police was already working with residents of the state to bring about lasting solution to the situation at Shasha and Ibarapa areas of the state.

The police boss, who was at the state police command, Eleyele, on Monday, said he was in the state to meet with officers and men of the command, in order to discuss how to improve security in the state.

“I want to say that the security situation in the state is not as terrible as it is being portrayed, especially on social media.

“However, I am in the state to look at what we have done and how we can perform better.

“At the moment, we are not doing badly, but we can definitely do better.

“In fact, Oyo State appears calmer than as presented, especially on social media. We have no statewide-crisis. So there is no instability in Oyo, but things can be better.

“We are paying serious attention to Ibarapa. We are also working with people to overcome the Shasha crisis. We are working with people to bring about a lasting solution to the crisis. It is a wonderful thing that when you work with the community and they are also listening to you.”

Addressing the officers and men of the command, the DIG said it was time to take stock of what had been done.

“We are taking stock of what the police have done in Oyo State. It is a time of reckoning, an account of what we are doing as a public trust.

“We will reckon and consider whether we are responsive enough as a public trust.

Today, we will be sensitising ourselves; today will be a wake-up call; today, there can be punishments; because it is important to punish lack of, or inadequate supervision.

“It is important to discharge yourselves, and ably well so, for what we are and what we do,” Folawiyo stated.

Noting that there were too many duplicities in police structures and formations, as well as many laxities, the DIG promised to give anecdotes that would show the ills encumbering successful criminal policing.

He said that he was not in the state to take measures, but rather there to take stock, regularise , advise and consider what manner and policies had failed and need to be put in place.

