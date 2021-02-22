Court remands three for slapping traditional ruler in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday, remanded three middle-aged men in prison for allegedly beating a traditional ruler, Alabudo of Abudo in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state, Oba Morufudeen Olawale.

The three defendants, Tijani Wasiu (35yrs), Akangbe Tairu (35yrs) and Samad Mutairu (30yrs) who were arraigned on two counts, bordering on breach of public peace and assault, also said to have slapped the traditional ruler before being dragged before the court by the operatives of the state police command.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Kayode Asanbe, told the court that the trio committed the offence on February 20th, 2021 at about 4:45 PM in Abudo village in Awo, Egbedore Local Government Area, Osun State where they conducted themselves in a manner to cause a breach of peace.

Though, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge pressed against them the police prosecutor said, the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under section 249 (D) and 351 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol II. Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

According to him, “the evil perpetrators went to the palace of Alabudo to disturb labourers who working in the palace by acting like thugs.”

“The three defendants also assaulted Alabudo of Abudo, Oba Morufudeen Olawale, in his palace by slapping and beating him with a cutlass.

Counsel for the defendants, A. O Okgi made an oral bail application for his clients on the most liberal term assuring the court that they have reliable sureties.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application moved, he said, “It is a great insult on the traditional institute to slap a King and even beat him with a cutlass.”

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade, ordered that the three defendants be remanded to the Correctional centre and fixed the further hearing on the case till February 25th, 2021.

