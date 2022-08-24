Insecurity: How not to tackle terrorism

THE spate of indiscriminate killings and kidnappings for ransom in the country is worrisome and must be fought to a screeching halt. The unbroken traumatic state of insecurity in the land prompted this second write-up akin to my advice for former President Jonathan in an article – How Not to Tackle Terrorism,published by The Nation, page 16, Sunday, June 22, 2014. Eight years on, the write-up including notes from other concerned Nigerians on insecurity in our homes, roads, rail and airways is still alarming and propelling Nigeria to a failed state. Kidnappings in the country have no state or tribal face. It occurs across the thirty-six (36) states of the federation including a supposed safer Abuja where a recent outlandish attacks on Kuje Prison, Presidential Guards Brigade, Bwari and inconceivable attack on presidential security advanced team in Katsina including Owo Church massacre in Ondo State. Long and short, insecurity has finally reached an unprecedented peak when insurgents and bandits made an attempt on the president after saying clearly that they were coming after him.

As a nation under siege, I humbly urge Mr President to urgently inaugurate a high-powered Presidential Committee on Anti-Terrorism (PCAT), in collaboration with present and former service chiefs to design an everlasting actionable counter-insurgency and anti-kidnapping measures in the country. The peace and security seeking PCAT which may comprise all former Nigerian Presidents and Heads of State, national assembly leaders, governors’ forum and more importantly religious and traditional leaders in the troubled states must be inclusive. In some states, bandits accord religious leaders utmost regard which will pave way for peaceful talks should dialogue be chosen.

To head the proposed PCAT, I humbly suggest former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was twice Nigerian President, during war (1976-1979) and during peace (1999-2007). As a country-wide respected elder statesman, he knows better, the structure, composition and security architecture of Nigeria and her neighbours and also understands the over 250 Nigerian ethnic languages. Besides, his wealth of experience as a contestant for United Nations Secretary-General in 1991 will further solidify his undying love for unity, peace, oneness of Nigeria and in the African warred countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Mali, Congo, to mention few. By his war-peace experience and levelling all sentiments underground, he is capable of resolving the insecurity bedeviling the country and also capable of sustaining the sought peace if and only if the Presidency can work on his possible resolutions. My security advice for President Jonathan in The Nation 2014 piece was believably not optimized due to his frosty relationship with President Obasanjo in the build-up to 2015 general elections. Based on Dr. Obasanjo’s current non-partisanship and apolitical stance, heading the proposed PCAT will yield fruitful results, bring long-lasting peace and give the country a strong security footing.

To nip the menace in the bud, carrot and stick approach and dialogue matter a lot in terror prevention and peacebuilding as it is more efficient in preventing terrorism than in solving them. To me, the only way to win a terror war is not to fight the war. Against this backdrop, we should further note that there is never a bad peace or a good war, hence, it sounds that unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct while peace and peaceful coexistence is non-negotiable. Since 2009 Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment has nosedived which translates that without the insurgency that led to total paralysis of economic activities in some parts of the country, Nigeria would have long retained its lead in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)in Africa and maintain a significant factor in contribution to World Gross Domestic Product (WGDP). I further wish to sympathise with President Buhari, families of the fallen heroes and those so far killed. Finally, I would like to admonish all Nigerians to go back to God for divine intervention on the security daring the nation and maintain the spirit of One Nigeria.

Dr. Alao is a Principal Lecturer, Department of Economics, Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo.

