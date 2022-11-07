Insecurity: Group seeks support for law enforcement agencies

•Says security operatives entitled to human rights


By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja


As the military, intelligence and security agencies continue to battle terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country, some patriotic Nigerians, under the aegis of Citizens United Against Subversion (CUAS) on Sunday called for continuous support from members of the public.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the National Coordinator, Dr Abu Mallam, and Secretary, Mrs Chinonyelum Ogundele, CUAS argued that ” the commitment of state operatives can be seen in the drastic reduction in violent activities of bandits/terrorists, kidnappers and unknown gunmen in the country in the recent past.”

While advising against comments and tendencies that seek to demoralise law enforcement operatives, the group reminded the public that the men and women in uniform were also entitled to the right to life, among other fundamental human rights as bonafide citizens of Nigeria.

The group commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) including, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant security and para-military agencies for substantially addressing the security challenges confronting the nation.

while recalling the recent security advisory by the United States and other foreign embassies, the group pointed out that even before the said alert, the DSS had issued several warnings in the past, while urging the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

According to the group, “this was confirmed by the defence headquarters, which had disclosed during a press conference that: ‘Before the alert, there are government institutions that are established to cater for the environment; to ensure that we all live our lives, and for us to live our dreams. People have been working. The Armed Forces is there, the police is there, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other para-military agencies’.

“We are aware that our troops and security operatives have continued to record commendable gains in the last few months, and this is due largely to the fact that operations have been intelligence-driven.

“No wonder plans by terrorists to attack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and contiguous states, were nipped in the bud, even as arrests are continuing on regular basis, with accompanying disruptions of active and sleeper cells.

“Information at our disposal also confirmed unprecedented synergy among the various security and law-enforcement institutions, hence the constant neutralisation of threats to national security and public safety.”

It explained that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), had spelt out the roles/mandates of the various security agencies in the country.

“For instance, while the Military is charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, the Department of State Services (DSS), on the other hand, is the foremost lead domestic intelligence agency in the country.

“The DSS is also charged with the collection of intelligence for good governance and national safety, apart from ensuring the protection of the State and its officials, citizens, critical resources and infrastructure from domestic threat. It also prevents and protects the State against national security threats.

“The Police, on their part, are the lead agency in internal security, enforcing and maintaining law and order across the length and breadth of the country”.

