A nationally registered prayer group comprising of Muslim and Christian faithful has called for fervent prayers and divine intervention for Nigeria to overcome a myriad of challenges militating against the peace and unity of the country.

The strategic committee of the prayer group applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for its developmental strides to galvanize progress in Nigeria.

The group presented a set of the Holy Qur’an and a copy of the Holy Bible to the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja as a way of emphasising prayers as the solution to some of the challenges the country is passing through.

The chairman of the strategic committee, Alhaji Sanusi Babban Takko and the Director General of the group, Chief S.B Afolorunnikan led the delegation for the presentation of copies of the holy scriptures.

They stated that the essence of the strategic committee is to organise special prayers for peace and stability to reign as well as for a progressive Nigeria to enable President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to deliver up to expectations as he marks one year in office.

The committee acknowledged the deliberate efforts of the present administration, particularly in the areas of infrastructural development, social transformation, economic revival and fighting poverty as well as corruption, geared towards a dynamic leadership within just one year of coming on board.

While receiving the delegation on behalf of the National Security Adviser to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Information, Malam AbdulAziz-AbdulAziz, promised to render all the needed support as well as to look into the group’s submissions and requests to enable it to achieve its mission and mandate of ensuring national unity, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development of Nigeria.

Present at the meeting were: Ibrahim Khalifa, the Chief Imam of Dantata Mosque, Abuja, Mallam Mahadi, Member, National Mosque, Hon Ibrahim Marmara as well as Pastor Joseph Dihis.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE