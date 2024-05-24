The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has revealed that the offence of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is a difficult one and can only be resolved by the court.

The AGF said on Friday in Abuja that since the matter was already in court, it should be left to the law to take its course.

Fagbemi stated this while responding to questions at the Sectoral Ministerial Briefing on the first anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The AGF pointed out that there is a remarkable difference between Kanu’s case and that of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

He said, “Sowore and Kanu are not the same; when it comes to the first one, I didn’t have difficulty saying go, but I have difficulty with the second one.”

While pointing out that Kanu is being held in accordance with the Constitution, he observed that, “the matter is still in court; let’s wait for the court.”

It will be recalled that Sowore was arrested in 2019 and prosecuted for allegedly calling for the forceful takeover of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the federal government, through the office of the AGF, filed a notice of discontinuation of the case in February this year.