Insecurity: Communities must remain vigilant, fight against banditry is ongoing ― Zamfara Gov

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has lamented that criminal elements attacking the communities have no regard for human lives and says we must remain vigilant,the fight against banditry is ongoing.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau today, Governor Bello Mattawale disclosed that notorious bandits have been terrorizing locals around Dansadau emirate, particularly at Malele in Mutunji District and nearby communities.

“As you are aware, on Sunday, the 18th day of December 2022, our security forces carried out a well-coordinated aerial and ground onslaught on the enclaves of the recalcitrant bandits who were planning to invade Muntunji, Malele, and other surrounding villages”.

According to him, the successful preemptive offensive by the gallant military forces has yielded significant results worthy of commendation.

“Several bandits have been neutralized, their settlements destroyed, and a large cache of their weaponry recovered”.

He said it was a complex and daring operation by brave security forces which has immensely contributed to making the communities around the Dansadau axis safer.

“The success of this operation is a testament to the bravery and dedication of our armed forces”.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to them for their sustained efforts in protecting our communities and crushing banditry and other crimes in all parts of our State”.

“For far too long, the good people of the State have lived in fear of the bandits who have plagued our communities, causing untold suffering and hardship.”

“These criminal elements have shown no regard for the lives and well-being of our citizens and have terrorized our State with their ruthless acts of violence in various forms”.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces, particularly the Nigerian army and air force, we are witnessing a significant turning point in the fight against these bandits.”

“In recent operations, our armed forces have successfully taken out scores of bandits, bringing an end to their reign of terror and bringing the much-needed relief to our people”.

“This is a momentous occasion, and I want to take this opportunity to thank the brave men and women of the Nigerian army and air force who have risked their lives to protect our communities”.

“Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten, and I am deeply grateful for their service to our dear State.”





He stressed that the government was aware that in the course of the onslaught against these barbarous elements, scores of lives have been lost from the sides of the friendly communities and the security forces. “I condole with our military authorities, families, and colleagues of the fallen heroes over the loss.”

“I equally commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in the course of the operations in our various communities. May their souls rest in peace”.

He assured that the state government will support the injured and the families of those who lost their lives from the side of the affected communities and the security forces.

“While we celebrate the recent successes, we must also recognise that there is still much work to be done. The fight against banditry is ongoing, and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to bring these criminals to justice and ensure the safety and security of our communities”.

“I want to reassure our people that my administration will remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian army, air force, and other security forces to continue the fight against banditry”.

He further said that the state government will do everything within its power to provide the necessary resources and support to armed forces so that they can continue to keep communities safe and secure.

“I urge our people to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities”.Your cooperation is essential in the fight against banditry, and together we can work to create a safer and more secure Zamfara State.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: Communities must remain vigilant, fight against banditry is ongoing ― Zamfara Gov