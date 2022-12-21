Obi expresses hope for better Nigeria if voted as president

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has expressed hope that a prosperous Nigeria is possible despite the level of rot in the country’s socio-political and economic life.

He decried the lack of Federal Government infrastructures in Akwa Ibom despite being the highest producer of crude oil and contributing hugely to the national economy.

The former Governor of Anambra State who made this known at the party’s presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, promised to address the low level of FG infrastructural interventions in the state adding that he would turn the ongoing Ibom Deep Seaport and Akwa Ibom into an export processing centre if elected the next president of Nigeria.

He expressed regret that 2023 would be exactly 40 years since the Senate of the Federal Republic visited the State over the Deep Seaport project much has not been done.

“Since 1983 politicians have been coming here, they said amongst other promises they are going to build a deep Seaport, next year will make it 40 years. The Federal Government has not done anything in Akwa Ibom State. All they come here to do is make fake promises.

“You cannot drive from here to Aba, you cannot drive from here to Umuahia. I don’t make fake promises. What we want to make Nigeria work again,” he assured.

Obi maintained that apart from being the youngest presidential candidate among the major parties, he has remained connected to the youth and workers over the years.

“Between me and Datti, we have the greatest capacity and strength to work. In terms of education and exposure, we are the most qualified. On our own, we have also created wealth and strived to make it in life and we are prepared to secure and unite Nigeria.” He stressed.

He lamented that old politicians in the country have continued to divide Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines for their selfish purposes adding that hunger and hardship have never recognized ethnicity and religion.

“Our first priority is to secure and unite Nigeria. Politicians are the ones creating division among Nigerians. North, South, East and West are one. There will be peace, there will be no more police harassment of the citizens

“So I am coming to tell you that a new Nigeria is possible. I am coming to make Nigerians proud of their country again. I am coming to strengthen and fund education properly, strengthen the currency and increase manufacturing and production capacity.

“The next election is not by tribe or religion because hunger does not know tribe or religion. The next election will be based on competence, capacity and capability.

“It will be based on who has the required mental and physical energy and capacity. It is going to be the turn of the people to elect their leaders.” Obi informed.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure appreciated the people for coming out en masse to support Peter Obi as their presidential candidate and advised them not to vote for people who lacked the capacity and Integrity to address the challenges of the country.





“Today you have shown that Akwa Ibom State is for Labour Party. There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria is in disarray, and is being mismanaged.

‘There is no gainsaying the fact that the challenges we have in the country, ranging from insecurity, hunger, poverty, and the mismanagement of the economy is as a result of failed leadership over the years.” Abure noted.

Other stakeholders of the party and the Presidential Campaign Council who spoke at the rally, urged the people of the state and residents to secure their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to enable them to vote Obi/Datti in the 2023 presidential election.

