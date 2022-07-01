Insecurity: 2.2m Nigerians displaced by disasters in North-East as of 2021 ― Report

No fewer than 2,200,357 Nigerians representing 452,363 households (HHs) were displaced by insurgents in the North-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria as of 30th December 2021.

The details were contained in the report of Round 39 Displacement Tracking Matrix carried out in the North-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM), presented by NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

“Due to Nigeria’s geo-climatic and socio-economic condition, like most countries of the world, the country is vulnerable in varying degrees to disaster as a result of climate change to floods, landslides, tidal waves, coastal erosion, sand-storms, dust-storms, drought, desertification locust/insect infestations, oil spillage, epidemic, pandemic, terrorism, banditry, and other man-made disasters.

“While some of these disasters are rapid, others are slow-onset, resulting in catastrophic situations leading to loss of lives and property and degradation of the environment.

“The year under review was characterized by a series of disasters across the country, there were flood, insurgency, farmers/herdsman clashes, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, separatist agitation, technological disasters, epidemics and the spillover impact of the pandemic (Covid-19) from 2020, adding to the caseload of disaster the country was already contending with.

“Increase in vulnerabilities as a result of poverty and other causative factors such as changing demographic and socio-economic conditions, unplanned urbanisation, and development within high-risk zones, environmental degradation, climate change, geological hazards, epidemics and pandemics continue to put the country’s economy at risk in the face of dwindling resources to cope with the demands of disaster management in the country.

“Recently, the country experienced upsurge of farmer/herdsman clashes causing loss of lives and livelihoods, giving rise to food insecurity.

“Cattle rustling poses a serious threat to national security and also more recently the prevailing incessant banditry attacks in the North-East, West and North-Central that has led to wanton killings and displacement of many communities which have underscored the need for strengthening mitigation, preparedness and response measures.

“Among the human-induced disasters, the Boko Haram insurgency has resulted in the displacement of people across North-East and North-Central Nigeria, adding to the pre-existing caseload of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by the communal clashes and natural disasters that continue to affect parts of the country.





“The report of round 39 Displacement Tracking Matrix carried out in the North-East by NEMA and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) as of 30th December 2021 put the number of IDPs at 2,200,357 amounting to 452,363 displaced households (HHs).

“The call by stakeholders for a paradigm shift in the approach to disaster management from a relief-centred to all-inclusive and integrated approach covering the entire gamut of disaster management (prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation) necessitated the mainstreaming of disaster risk management in Nigeria.

“In order to effectively and efficiently coordinate the management of various disasters in the country, NEMA was established via Act 50 as amended by Act 12 of 1999.

“This mandate is being implemented through eight Departments viz: Planning, Research & Forecasting; Human Resource Management; Finance and Accounts; Relief and Rehabilitation; Search & Rescue; Disaster Risk Reduction; General Services and Special Duties.

“Similarly, to bring disaster management closer to the people, six zonal offices, two territorial offices and eight operational offices were established.

“The Zonal Offices are North East, North Central, North West, South West, South East, South-South, the Territorial offices in Kano and Lagos, while the Operations offices are located in Abuja, Minna, Gombe, Sokoto, Ado Ekiti, Owerri, Benin and Yola,” the report stated.

