Troops intercept 3.8m litres of crude oil in Niger Delta, 26 suspects nabbed

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, said that in its determined efforts to end insurgency activities in the country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with other security agencies, discovered and destroyed a total of 3,074,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 3,810,000 litres of crude oil in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks to fight against oil thieves and illegal oil refining in the country.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General BernardOnyeuko who disclosed this during the bi-weekly media briefing with Defence Correspondents in Abuja said that 14,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 14,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine were also discovered during the operation

He explained that the discoveries were made during anti-illegal bunkering, oil theft and other sundry operations carried out by the troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO between 17 and 19 June 2022 at various parts of Delta and Rivers States respectively.

He further added that during the operations 26 oil thieves were arrested while 29 vehicles, 68 wooden boats, nine speed boats amongst other wooden boats, storage tanks, and dugout pits laden with illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The DDMO said that similarly, Operation OCTOPUS GRIP between 16 – 26 June this year carried out massive anti-illegal bunkering, oil refining and crude oil theft in various parts of the South-South Zone, adding that several storage tanks, dugout pits, ovens, boats laden with both crude oil and illegally refined products were discovered by the troops.





According to him, “in the North West Zone, Onyeuko said that the troops of Forward Operation Base Bakura Operation HADARIN DAJI 4, on 21 Jun 2022 responded to a distress call of terrorists’ activities at Rafin Dankura in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Troops engaged the terrorists in a shoot-out who were trying to abduct innocent civilians. After the encounter troops were able to rescue the six kidnapped civilians and neutralised two bandits in the process.

According to him, “Items recovered includes 2 AK 47, 1x 36 Hand grenade, 2 x Cell phones and the sum two hundred and nineteen thousand (211,915.00). Similarly on 21 June 2022, troops made contact with marauding terrorists at Maigora in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and neutralized 2 terrorists in the process,

He further explained that the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI carried out air interdiction on 22 June 22 at Kofar Danya Village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Following a report about the planned attack on Kofar Danya Village, the air component mobilized to the location and sighted over 150 terrorists converged under thick vegetation.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force platforms engaged the terrorists with heavy bombardment which destroyed the terrorists’ concentration camp. Consequently, credible feedback from the locals around Kofar Danya disclosed that over 82 of the terrorists suffered heavy casualties as many of them were neutralized while others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

According to him, “In the North Central Zone, the troops of WHIRL STROKE while on patrol at Udei general area in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State impounded a trailer with registration number ABUJA KWL 846 XB along Udei-Makurdi Lafia road fully loaded with a cut to size vandalized rail tracks and sleepers. Consequently, all the 7 persons on board the vehicle were arrested. The vehicle and the suspects were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested one Mr Ardo Manu Abdulrahman Marenewo a suspected gun runner who specialized in the leasing of arms to kidnappers and other criminal elements in Taraba State.”