Initiative places students on internship to beat ASUU strike

A private initiative being championed by Mr Kunle Aderemi, Mr and Mrs Adeleke, with the support of the Oyo State government, has taken 100 students on internships with various businesses like information technology, engineering, and banking, among others, across Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The idea behind the scheme, according to Mr Aderemi, is to reduce the number of idle minds and hands, especially with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on strike.

To support the initiative, the Commissioner of Information in Oyo State, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, got the state government to buy into the programme, which will help interns gain valuable work experience during the placement.

The cheerful interns have been allocated to organisations and theu will start work on Monday, May 23.

Mr Aderemi said the interns will also be monitored during the internship, while efforts are already ongoing to get another set of 100 students from another school in Ibadan to be placed on internship.

