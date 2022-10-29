Infidelity: Is it worth the risk?

With the associated Risk involved, we need to consider if infidelity is worth the time and effort. This is because you will get more than you bargain for. Not only that, It takes you farther than you are prepared to go, and takes more than you are prepared for.

I feel sorry for infidelity actors, because I know that what is sweet also carries deadly poison. A tribal saying in Yorubaland says, “Ikun n je ogede, on re idimo, komopeohun to dun, ni o npaeni.” Meaning, when the grass cutter excitedly and with gesticulation eats banana, it doesn’t realize that what is sweet can also be deadly. Infidelity gives you pains at the end of the gains it brings. There is Sadness and Joy in Infidelity. So, count the cost.

One thing I have learnt about decision making is to consider the Risk involved along the following line:

are you prepared for the price?

can you avoid the price?

can you live by its consequences?

The following are some of the Risk:

It could be a journey of no return. When you start it, you may never survive it. That is, you don’t have a monopoly over its end. A man went into it, and got consumed to the extent of destroying his marriage. He never survived it.

It destroys lives: of actors; families, especially the children. Why should you lose your life or lives of your loved ones on the platter of enjoyment?

It involves loss of wealth. Job, business, etc. There are so many cloud of witnesses to this fact.

It could be a jump from frypan to fire. A man said he got involved in infidelity on the excuse that his wife was bad, but at end, the action only added to his tale of woes.

It brings with it a badge of irresponsibility. Imagine what image your children will calve of you, when they discover that you abandoned them for another woman.

It is also a breeding outlet for loss of health, due to many possible infections that can be contacted.

endangers your generation. Enitikoraoja, a wa ma san owo. That is, children begin to reap the whirlwind of what they knew nothing about. It fouls the water for future generations. You may be walking into a trap to ruin the bright future of a generation.

You may have to die in regret, as you reap the consequences of your infidelity in your old age. You risk being abandoned by your wife and children, and/or suffer from guilty conscience.





However, they don’t warn a person not to contact leprosy if he or she can avoid to live in isolation. With the associated Risk, if anyone wants to get entangled with the uneasy yoke of infidelity, it is simply a voluntary choice, void of ignorance. But, conclusively, in biblical terms, “let him who has ear, hear what the spirit is saying”. You are inexcusable if caught in the web of infidelity.

