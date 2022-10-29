Funnybone, Kachi Offia, Chigul host AMAA 2022

All is set for the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), scheduled to hold tomorrow at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos.

Popular comedian and MC, Funnybone, TV show host, Kachi Offia, and comedienne cum actress Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah have been confirmed as the hosts of the awards gala night. This was contained in a statement by the AMAA director of media, Tope Ajayi.

Already, nominees from different parts of the continent including Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, as well as nominees from the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos for the show. One of the nominees, Morris Mugisha, whose film, ‘Tembele’ got 10 nominations expressed delight and excitement after arriving in Lagos on Tuesday, October 26, 2022, from Uganda.

“It’s great to be back again in Lagos, Nigeria for AMAA. I look forward to picking several awards as our film, ‘Tembele,’ got 10 nominations,” Mugisha said.

Meanwhile, AMAA’s official chief host, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised nominees from different countries in Africa and the diaspora a good time in the metropolis. Sanwo-Olu, who promised to host the continental awards ceremony for four years in 2021, reiterated that all is set and ready for a wonderful and memorable awards ceremony.

On October 25, the organisers of AMAA announced the headliners of the award ceremony led by Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, P-Square, Kate Henshaw, Young Jon, Zadok, and Yinka Davies. Other music acts confirmed for the awards ceremony are Ayo Bankole, Matty, Veentage Band, DJ Kenchello, and Gerald Eze.

In the same vein, the official media partner of the AMAAs, StarTimes Nigeria reiterated plans to broadcast the awards ceremony live on its channels, ST Nollywood Channel 131, and STNollywood Plus Channel 102.

The AMAA 2022 week-long activities began with prayer sessions at the Agege Central Mosque and St Dominic Catholic Church in Yaba. This was followed by the graduation of 890 students, who were beneficiaries of the ‘Film in a Box’ program by the African Film Academy in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, to train and empower young people in the creative industry in three different centres – Alimosho, Epe, and Badagry.

The graduation ceremony had several dignitaries in attendance led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Pharm Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf.

The week-long activities continued with the radio and TV tour till Friday, October 28, when a film and music conference was held at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki. The film and music conference was immediately followed by the AMAA Fashion show at the same venue and on the same day.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA, expressed delight at the activities saying, “All I can tell you is that the 2022 AMAAs will blow your mind away. It will be the combination of glitz, glamour, and reward for true professionalism and artistry.”

AMAA’s show director and content coordinator, Kingsley James, said the activities heralding the 18th edition of AMAA is a pointer to a memorable edition in 2022.

