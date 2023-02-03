Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Nasarawa, Dr Uthman Ajidagba says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct mock accreditation of voters in the State on Saturday, February 4th.

According to him, the mock accreditation of voters will be held in 12 polling units across six local government areas of the state.

He said the affected local government areas include Lafia, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba, Karu and Nasarawa.

He said the exercise, which is part of preparations for the 2023 general elections, was to test-run the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He urged eligible voters in the respective polling units to turn out to participate in the mock accreditation and conduct themselves peacefully to achieve success.

Meanwhile, the commission has conducted training for security agencies in the state ahead of the general elections.

Dr. Ajidagba implored security agencies to adopt new strategies in line with unfolding trends across the country to ensure peaceful and hitch-free General Election.

He also enjoined them to see themselves as critical partners to enhance seamless execution of the electoral process for sustainable peace, good governance and the rule of law.

He pointed out that the success of the 2023 general elections depends largely on the roles of the security agencies hence the need for them to be committed and remained apolitical in discharging their duties throughout the exercise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…

Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…