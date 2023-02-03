The Bayelsa State Government has promised to do everything within its power to ensure that Bayelsans have access to yellow fever vaccine, adding that health workers have been deployed to communities across the state in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Newton Igwele, while speaking during the 2023 Yellow Fever campaign flag-off ceremony in Yenagoa, said the disease was more frightening than COVID-19 pandemic as it does not have any special drugs for curative measures.

Speaking further, the Health Commissioner noted that the disease is deadly and life threatening, explaining that its symptoms manifest in bleeding from the mouth, eye and nose which if not properly managed could resolved to death.

According to Dr. Igwele, “the yellow fever disease is more frightening than COVID-19 pandemic as it does not have cure, making vaccination the only solution for now.” He assured Bayelsans that the vaccine has no negative effect but safe and free for people from age 9 months to 44 years.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Oluwatoyin Azebi, informed Bayelsans that yellow fever was more prevalent in African Continent than in the Western world and appealed to citizens to take the vaccine and create awareness for others to be vaccinated.

Dr. Azebi, added that there would be other vaccines such as vitamin E, A supplement, Covid-19 and others that would be administered alongside the yellow fever vaccine and pleaded with citizens to get them as well.

Also speaking, the Acting Secretary, Bayelsa State Primary Health Care Board, Mr. Christopher Ogbontuowei, said the 2023 yellow fever vaccine flag-off campaign was opt and timely because it has added momentum to the sensitization that is taking place across the Local Government Areas.

Expressing concern over the danger of the Yellow Fever after being contracted by an individual, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Kulode Olufumilola, noted that a single case of Yellow Fever in the world was regarded and taken as an emergency and advised citizens to take the vaccine as well as other vaccinations.

According to the WHO representative, assured Bayelsans of the Organization continues support for the state ministry of health to provide quality health care services to the people.

