INEC approves pending cases of voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved a window for those with pending cases during the voter’s registration exercise to conclude their registration.

The outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner in Niger State, Prof. Sam Egwu, stated this during the handing-over ceremony in Minna, Niger State Capital on Monday.

Professor Egwu, who handed over to Alhaji Yakubu Duku, the administrative secretary of INEC in Niger State after the expiration of his tenure, mentioned that INEC has directed all pending registration and transfer cases to be opened for the completion of registration before the 18 of August 2022.

“While physical appearance of new registrants or transfers has been stopped, there are pending approvals for people already on the processes awaiting different levels of approvals,” Prof Egwu added.

Prof. Egwu who further stated that there are over 11,000 pending cases of transfer cards in Niger State, said about 39 thousand permanent voters cards have so far been printed and ready for distribution by the Commission

“Plans are on by the commission on how to reach out to the owners in their respective local government areas”.

The outgoing INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, who added that the commission has registered over 385,854 people during the concluded voters registration exercise, mentioned that the commission has created about 4,950 polling units across the 25 Local government areas of the State.

“INEC has created additional polling units in addition to the already existing polling units across the State, basically to ensure every polling unit does not have less than 50 voters during elections, and to make sure there are no zero polling units.

“One of the major challenges ahead of the Commissioner in Niger State before the general elections is to educate people on the locations of new polling units before and during elections”.

Prof Egwu, who commended political parties in the state on the concluded primary elections, pointed out that 19 disputes have been reported by aggrieved contestants, of which 4 of the cases have been withdrawn, while 15 are awaiting trials.

As stated by Professor Sam Egwu, the electoral Commission in Nigeria has fully prepared for the seventh successive general election in the Country, said the Commission is looking forward to the 2023 election that will serve as defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

“The commission has concluded plans of tracking campaign financing by political parties, as part of its measures of policing the role of money during the elections”.

While urging the media for partnership by the Electoral Commission in conducting free and fair 2023 elections in the Country, the Professor of Political economics says “Nigeria’s elections can be regarded as consolidating, going by the global standard of democracy that is consolidating”.

