US sanctions Liberian officials over alleged corruption

The US has sanctioned senior Liberian government officials over their alleged involvement in corruption, and President George Weah has suspended them and ordered an investigation. (BBC)

The three officials include Nathaniel McGill who is President George Weah’s chief of staff and minister for presidential affairs.

Others are Sayma Syrenius Cephus – the solicitor general and chief prosecutor, and Bill Twehway – the head of the port of Monrovia.

The trio are accused of “undermining democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit,” according to a statement.

The president’s chief of staff is accused of receiving bribes from potential investors and accepting kickbacks for government contracts.

None of the three officials has responded to the accusations. President Weah said the whole matter had raised “serious concern”.

