First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday.

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE