The meeting called by the Federal Government to resolve the grievances for which the organised labour had issued a threat of an indefinite strike, set to commence on October 3rd, 2023, ended on an inconclusive note, as the two labour centres are to consult with their National Executive Council over the new proposal thrown on the table by the government.

Meanwhile, the federal government has made a U-turn regarding its proposed N25,000 wage award to workers in the lower cadre to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, stating that the said amount would be applicable to all workers in the civil service.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajiabiamila, backtracked on the earlier decision made by President Bola Ahmed during his Independence Day broadcast to the nation on Sunday.

Briefing journalists on part of the outcome of the meeting, the Chief of Staff said, “Let me, first of all, on behalf of the government and labour, thank you and commend you for the long hours you’ve been here.

We’ve been at a closed-door meeting with labour and the government side since three o’clock. So, it’s been about a four-hour meeting.

“A lot of issues were addressed, issues that concern the Nigerian worker, the average Nigerian worker. I can’t begin to reel them out here. But I am happy to say that after four hours, we have reached certain agreements that are for the benefit of the Nigerian worker.

“Agreements on the wage bill, agreements on committees on salary increment, CNG buses, and several other things, I believe, both TUC, Labour and the government side?

“Hopefully, we expect that Labour will call a meeting of their various branches and executives tomorrow to present the agreements that have been reached, and we pray, believe, and hope that the strike will be called off on Tuesday.

“There was a lot of chatter on Twitter about the issue of low-income workers only falling into the category of the wage bill.

They spotted that, and we communicated that to Mr President, and he quickly said and agreed that all categories of workers would be given the wage bill.

There’s nothing like low-income, mid-income, or high-income. I think that’s worthy of clarification tonight.”

NLC President Joe Ajaero, in his remarks after the meeting, said, “I don’t have much to say than the Chief of Staff has said.

We’ve been meeting, and we’ve looked at almost all the issues, all the promissory notes from the government, and we’ll look at how to translate them into reality and make them workable.

Then we’re going to take those promises to our organs. Of course, you know these people here cannot just wake up and review and call off action.”

Among some of the resolutions that all parties at the meeting agreed to was that the Federal Government has announced N25,000 only as a provisional wage increment for all Treasury-paid federal government workers for six months.

The closed-door meeting equally resolved that the Federal Government must show commitment to fast-tracking the provision of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidies while also committing to the provision of funds for micro- and small-scale enterprises.

They also agreed that VAT on diesel would be waived for the next six months. The Federal Government commences payments of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month for a three-month period from October to December 2023.

Other highlights of the meeting were that the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.

Furthermore, a statement by the presidency, signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, indicated that labour unions argued for a higher wage award, and the Federal Government Team promised to present Labor’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

To this end, they resolved that a sub-committee should be constituted to work out the details of the implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“The lingering matter of the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above,” all the stakeholders agreed.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President Joe Ajaero, Deputy President, TUC, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, NLC General Secretary Emma Ugboaja, and TUC General Secretary Nuhu Toro, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…