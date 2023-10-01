Social media users have continued to react differently to the emergence of Ilebaye Precious Odiniya as the winner of the All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Tribune online reports that Ilebaye was declared the winner of the show after she polled the highest votes in the final week.

She defeated fellow finalists Mercy, CeeC, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross to claim the 120 million grand prize in the Allstars edition of the reality show.

The declaration of the ‘GenZ baddie’, as she is fondly called, as the winner of the show has, however, continued to generate different reactions from social media users.

While some praise her saying she truly deserves to win the show, others berate her win, saying she only won the show playing the pity card.

Reacting to the development on X (formerly Twitter), a user @pips_daily tweeted, “Congratulations to ILEBAYE, she deserves to be the winner! 🏆, she knows what she came for and she got it.”

Another user, @Naza_judith wrote, “Very smart girl ☺️she really played smart on the housemates no be small.”

@_Asiwajulerry tweeted, “Going against a previous BBNaija winner in All Stars and beating her to win the grand prize is no small feat. Congratulations ilebaye! 🎉.”

“This one sweet me. Ilebaye went through alot😭😭😭😭😭😭 congratulations Ilebaye 🌶.” @MeTriumphant commented.

“Never write people off simply. Congratulations ilebaye 🥳. @deenayaah opined.

On the contrary, @eniolakite wrote, “Pity works in Nigeria as far as I know. That’s why even the rich and famous are sprinkling struggle scenes into their story.”





Another user @shez_weird tweeted, “If not for pity vote, Mercy go win this thing again without stress😂.”

“Once you play the pity Card in BbNaija you’re walking away with the money. Laycon and Ilebaye are good examples.” @AbdullahiAbba_ opined.

“Ones again, pity card has won it again. If I mistakenly enter that house, nobody go cry pass me.” @iamskamal_ tweeted.

