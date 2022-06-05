Imo PDP to hold re-run primary election in four state constituencies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State will hold re-run primary elections in four state constituencies.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the State Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biduo.

He said that the affected Local Government Areas include Orlu, Orsu, Oru East and Ahiazu Mbaise respectively.

He informed the aspirants and ad-hoc delegates that the change of date for a re-run in the concerned LGAs was approved by PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

According to him, the official notice cum information has been given by PDP NWC that the re-run for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency and Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency has been rescheduled.

The organizing secretary said that the rerun will now hold on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Kanu Nwankwo Township Stadium, Owerri by 9 am.





He said that both accreditation and voting will take place at the same venue.

He advised concerned LGA’s/Ward chairmen and aspirants to assume responsibilities by informing their respective ad-hoc delegates.

Biaduo said that the change/reschedule is as a result of the impromptu date which did not give INEC and Imo PDP SWC time to prepare and organize the re-run.

