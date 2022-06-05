Blasphemy: FCT Minister condemns mob attack in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has condemned in the strongest terms the mob attack on Citizen Ahmad Usman which culminated in his death on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The Minister reiterated that no one had the right to take the laws into their hands, no matter the circumstances or perceived level of provocation.

The FCT Administration he said, will not tolerate any form of mob attacks on any residents of the Territory or the breakdown of law and order.

He called on the security agencies to ensure that all those who participated in this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, via his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the Minister reminded FCT residents that: The Federal Capital Territory, was founded on the premises of national unity, peace and love for country and fellow countrymen. The action of the mob at Lugbe clearly negates all of these principles and will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The FCT Minister assured residents of their safety at all times and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without fear of molestation.





He also called for their cooperation in securing their communities by reporting to the security agencies whenever suspicious persons or actions are identified.

