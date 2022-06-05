Power generation falls below 3000MWs

The State of electricity supply across the country has continued to worsen as power generation fell below 3,000MWs.

Data from the System Operator showed that the total supply to the grid as of 5 pm on Sunday was 2,498MWs.

This is the generation figure from 18 plants as of the time of filing this report.

Generation according to the System Operator at 6 am on Sunday was put at 2,130MWs from 15 generating plants.

It later ramped up to about 2,584MWs at 2 pm the same day.

This states a slight improvement from the previous day where generation peaked at 2,172MW.





Data shows that generation to the grid at 6 am from the previous day was 1,995MWs from 14 plants but by 10 pm same day, generation had increased by 177MWs.

Reacting to the development via a statement, Mallam Isa Sanusi, Media Adviser to the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, blamed the current dip in electricity generation on partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant.

He said the shutdown was done to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

According to him, the incident, unfortunately, occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilised equipment, material and personnel to the site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work will be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored.

“While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country,” the statement read.

