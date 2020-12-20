IMC disbands self, sues for peace in ALGON

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) set up by a group in the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) at the weekend said that it has rescinded its earlier resolution to set up the committee to manage the affairs of the body and has recognized the current leadership of the association, Kolade David Alabi.

This was contained in a jointly signed press statement by Ige Ropo Emmanuel and the entire members of the IMC set up recently due to some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts in the affairs of the group.

The statement said that the IMC had disbanded itself and had consequently returned to the fold.

According to the statement, “the old saying that time heals all wounds came to the fore in the affairs of the group as an erstwhile Chairman of the group Abdullahi Maje took a detour from the mandate of the IMC and eventually voluntarily resigned from the position based on advice to him by the Niger State Governor, Abubaker Sani Bello.”

The statement further added “that members of the IMC received clarifications on the issue of finance and the articles of its Constitution and more importantly members realized that some of the allegations bandied against the leaders of the body were figments of the imagination of a former staff who had constituted himself into a distraction for selfish purposes.

“Furthermore, that since the life span of the IMC had expired on the 30th November 2020 without renewal; there is the need for peace in the administration of the noble association under the leadership of Hon. Kolade David Alabi.”

The IMC members also appealed that all the pending cases in courts and petitions before the security agencies be withdrawn forthwith and that the current leadership of the body summon an emergency meeting of its central assembly in order to further unify the group.

